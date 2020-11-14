Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

FSUGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortescue Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. CSFB upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.