Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AJX. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $220.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 87.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

