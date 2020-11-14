Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SURF. HC Wainwright started coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.