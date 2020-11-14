Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $151.36 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 946.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

