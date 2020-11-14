Zogenix’s (ZGNX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

ZGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.78.

Zogenix stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

