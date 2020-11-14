Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Down 8%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares traded down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 4,097,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,946,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZSAN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 529,997 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.