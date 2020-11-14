Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 20,161 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 915,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $4,263,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 65.8% in the third quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Shares of INFO opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $94.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.