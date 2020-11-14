Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 52,721 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP opened at $35.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

