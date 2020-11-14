Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 110,148 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

