Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 18,726 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,686 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.59.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $146.49 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $152.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of -276.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

