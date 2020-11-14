Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 82,608 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,608 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $110,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

