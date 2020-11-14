Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,389 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $35,664,881. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

