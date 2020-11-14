Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.53.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $134.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

