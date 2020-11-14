Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,495 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 68,537 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:BAM opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

