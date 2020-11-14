Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,686 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,004.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 689,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after purchasing an additional 397,028 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,780,000 after buying an additional 378,307 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after buying an additional 292,777 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $337,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at $493,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,362 shares of company stock worth $5,880,944. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.58.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

