$0.33 EPS Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Neogen reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7,356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 273,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neogen by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 101,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Neogen by 33.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 92,488 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. Neogen has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

