$0.77 EPS Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.68. CRA International also posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $121.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRA International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $351.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $58.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.