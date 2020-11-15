$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 357,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 198,076 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

