$1.77 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce sales of $1.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $5.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.60 million, with estimates ranging from $5.74 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 301,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,030,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 138,693 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $457.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

