10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.51. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

