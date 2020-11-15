1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F)’s (DRI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.10 ($30.71).

DRI stock opened at €19.45 ($22.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.02. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

