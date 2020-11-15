22,413 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after buying an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,209 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $30,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after purchasing an additional 357,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $114.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,720 shares of company stock worth $14,405,632. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.