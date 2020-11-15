264,892 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 264,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.23% of Cinemark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 233.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cinemark by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $13.64 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNK. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.