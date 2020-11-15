35,991 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

