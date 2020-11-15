44,609 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 784,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,949,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 31.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.