594 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NVR by 1,485.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,247.94 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,530.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,173.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,702.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $56.11 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

In related news, Director Alexandra A. Jung bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, with a total value of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

