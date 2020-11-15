6,142 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,552 shares of company stock valued at $201,757,423. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $373.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $393.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.