888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $192.87

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $192.87 and traded as high as $260.00. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) shares last traded at $256.50, with a volume of 526,234 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.87. The company has a market capitalization of $973.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.85%. 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other 888 Holdings plc (888.L) news, insider Aviad Kobrine sold 1,834,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £4,549,041.68 ($5,943,352.08).

888 Holdings plc (888.L) Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

