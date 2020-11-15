888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $192.87

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $192.87 and traded as high as $260.00. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) shares last traded at $256.50, with a volume of 526,234 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.87. The company has a market cap of $973.46 million and a PE ratio of 14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, insider Aviad Kobrine sold 1,834,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £4,549,041.68 ($5,943,352.08).

888 Holdings plc (888.L) Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

