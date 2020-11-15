Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $489.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $76,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

