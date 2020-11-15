ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACIW. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 137.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after buying an additional 2,837,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,996,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,782,000 after purchasing an additional 266,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

