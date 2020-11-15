ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) PT Raised to $39.00 at BTIG Research

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,823 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 44.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 134.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 30.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 419,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

