adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas AG (ADS.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €261.38 ($307.50).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Wednesday. adidas AG has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €276.77 and a 200 day moving average of €250.31.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

