adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €255.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €261.38 ($307.50).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €276.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €250.31. adidas AG has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

