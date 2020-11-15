adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.53.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
