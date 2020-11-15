adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 4,734.6% in the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 46.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in adidas by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in adidas by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in adidas by 9.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

