Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company has a market cap of $250.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

