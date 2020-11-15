AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AGNC Investment by 554.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

