Agora (API) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agora stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75. Agora has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

