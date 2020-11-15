Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 37,395 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

PG stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

