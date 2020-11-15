Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.04.

AC opened at C$19.41 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

