Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.21

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $15.49. Air China shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 1,255 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Air China from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air China Limited will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Air China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

