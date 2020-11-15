Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Airgain stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $127.77 million, a PE ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Airgain by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

