Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $305.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $977,175.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,912. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

