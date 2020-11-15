Alanco Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALAN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Alanco Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALAN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Alanco Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Alanco Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALAN)

Alanco Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the treatment and disposal of produced water generated as a byproduct from oil and natural gas producers in Western Colorado. It is also involved in oil reclamation activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

