Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

