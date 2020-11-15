Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.94

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.94 and traded as high as $45.41. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 4,877 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.94.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Miller bought 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$66,031.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,396.84. Also, Director Richard Fortin sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total transaction of C$3,163,561.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,010,574.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,209 shares of company stock worth $97,442 and have sold 87,000 shares worth $3,875,551.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.