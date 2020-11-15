Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €207.38 ($243.98).

ALV stock opened at €190.94 ($224.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €164.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €173.55. Allianz SE has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

