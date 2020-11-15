Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AOSL. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,470. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 927,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.