AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.2% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

