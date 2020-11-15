American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 80.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 33.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

